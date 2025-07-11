OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 796 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 47.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,488 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 297.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 151 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

COIN opened at $388.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $98.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.84, a PEG ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 3.70. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.58 and a fifty-two week high of $397.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $278.42 and a 200 day moving average of $245.80.

Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 21.14%. Coinbase Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 30,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.68, for a total transaction of $7,622,597.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,417 shares in the company, valued at $2,632,167.56. This trade represents a 74.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 336,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.61, for a total transaction of $121,933,051.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,732.86. This represents a 99.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 685,915 shares of company stock valued at $222,081,432 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (down from $305.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $301.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $239.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $202.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.60.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

