OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Build-A-Bear Workshop worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 494.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,689 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 3,357.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BBW. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Trading Up 2.0%

BBW stock opened at $51.49 on Friday. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $55.57. The company has a market capitalization of $680.13 million, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.90.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The specialty retailer reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.31. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $128.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th. Build-A-Bear Workshop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Build-A-Bear Workshop

In other Build-A-Bear Workshop news, CAO Eric R. Fencl sold 6,993 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $339,160.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 123,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,980,923. The trade was a 5.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lesli Rotenberg sold 1,755 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $93,927.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 11,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,874. This represents a 12.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,248 shares of company stock worth $2,276,383. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

