OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,481 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JKHY. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,318,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,057,000 after buying an additional 643,697 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,050,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,523,000 after buying an additional 471,507 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 19,937.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 467,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $853,240,000 after buying an additional 464,941 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 170.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 583,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,278,000 after buying an additional 367,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 406.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 348,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,083,000 after buying an additional 279,628 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $179.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.72. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.23 and a twelve month high of $196.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $180.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.15.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The company had revenue of $585.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 39.52%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JKHY. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.11.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

