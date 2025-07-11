OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in MiMedx Group, Inc (NASDAQ:MDXG)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MiMedx Group, Inc (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MiMedx Group were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MiMedx Group news, CEO Joseph H. Capper acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,268,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 529,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,357,220.20. The trade was a 60.69% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded MiMedx Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th.

MiMedx Group Trading Down 2.6%

MDXG opened at $6.78 on Friday. MiMedx Group, Inc has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $10.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.70.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. MiMedx Group had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $88.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MiMedx Group, Inc will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue’s inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

Featured Articles

