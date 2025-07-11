OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,004 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Dell Technologies by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,960,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,222,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,407 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Dell Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,460,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,436,000,000 after purchasing an additional 72,271 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,870,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $789,680,000 after acquiring an additional 552,213 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $455,029,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,317,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $382,281,000 after acquiring an additional 460,483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total value of $10,803,456.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 56,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,682,322.18. This represents a 61.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.27, for a total value of $1,222,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 25,912,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,168,289,707.07. The trade was a 27.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,113,977 shares of company stock worth $1,471,321,229 in the last ninety days. 42.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of DELL opened at $127.97 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.25 and a 52 week high of $147.66. The company has a market capitalization of $86.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.63.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.13). Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 226.48% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $23.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.49%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Articles

