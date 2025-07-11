OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,249 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in ANSYS in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in ANSYS by 1,550.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in ANSYS by 468.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $374.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.66. The company has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a PE ratio of 55.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $342.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $333.29. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $275.06 and a fifty-two week high of $374.78.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $504.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.81 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 22.95%. ANSYS’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $60,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,032.30. The trade was a 5.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

