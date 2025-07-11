OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 255 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth $2,540,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 168.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $1,586.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.33, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.28. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 1 year low of $1,484.29 and a 1 year high of $2,402.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,855.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,865.49.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.33 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $498.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.45 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 31.36% and a negative return on equity of 51.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 4,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,057.05, for a total value of $8,386,592.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,517,016.70. This trade represents a 29.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,738.25, for a total transaction of $1,738,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,621.50. The trade was a 34.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,906 shares of company stock worth $45,222,913 in the last ninety days. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on FICO. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,575.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,600.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,000.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Fair Isaac from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $2,021.00 to $1,900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,250.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,283.54.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

