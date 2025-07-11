OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:FJUN)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:FJUN – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FJUN. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,796,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,972,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 455,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,413,000 after buying an additional 83,011 shares in the last quarter. Armis Advisers LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,128,000. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC grew its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 121,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,080,000 after buying an additional 55,127 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

Shares of BATS:FJUN opened at $54.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.34. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June has a one year low of $45.43 and a one year high of $54.10. The company has a market cap of $995.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.59.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (FJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

