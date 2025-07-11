OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,738 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,097,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $348,582,000 after buying an additional 78,979 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 24.0% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,970,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,057,000 after buying an additional 381,210 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,813,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,092,000 after buying an additional 38,284 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,035,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,588,000 after buying an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 903,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,917,000 after purchasing an additional 20,456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Artisan Partners Asset Management Price Performance

APAM stock opened at $48.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.66 and a 200-day moving average of $41.49. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.75 and a 12-month high of $49.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.70.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Cuts Dividend

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 73.48%. The company had revenue of $277.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.14%.

Insider Activity at Artisan Partners Asset Management

In related news, CFO Charles J. Daley, Jr. sold 15,448 shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $624,871.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 91,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,695,633.35. The trade was a 14.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Samuel Bentson Sellers sold 6,801 shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $300,876.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 40,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,793,002.96. This represents a 14.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Artisan Partners Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.10.

View Our Latest Research Report on APAM

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

(Free Report)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.