OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 24.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in ITT during the first quarter valued at $273,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in ITT by 218.0% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 14,051 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 9,633 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in ITT by 19.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in ITT by 10.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in ITT by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,049 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ITT from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of ITT from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of ITT from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of ITT from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ITT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.50.

ITT Price Performance

Shares of ITT stock opened at $157.77 on Friday. ITT Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.64 and a 1 year high of $161.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $151.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.17. The stock has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.35.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $913.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.22 million. ITT had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

ITT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.351 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. ITT’s payout ratio is 22.26%.

ITT Profile

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

