OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 518.9% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial set a $185.00 price target on Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $158.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $185.00 price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.45.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $171.12 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.90 and a twelve month high of $233.26. The firm has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.37 and a 200 day moving average of $170.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.05. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 27.40%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 21.01%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

