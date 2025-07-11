OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Has $395,000 Stake in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,980 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,403 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 224.7% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 25.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria during the first quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria alerts:

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BBVA opened at $15.57 on Friday. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The stock has a market cap of $90.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria had a net margin of 28.85% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria

About Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria

(Free Report)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.