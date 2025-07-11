OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Has $421,000 Holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 91.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,810 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 29,091 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,873,635 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,352,932,000 after acquiring an additional 55,223 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,114,952 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,588,546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621,349 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 364.6% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,652,311 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $747,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650,953 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,417,248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $708,349,000 after purchasing an additional 17,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,958,274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $637,125,000 after purchasing an additional 704,920 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $164.87 on Friday. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.72 and a 1 year high of $186.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.86. The company has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.05. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

KEYS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Keysight Technologies news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 12,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $2,010,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 115,228 shares in the company, valued at $18,966,528.80. This represents a 9.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Page sold 7,368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.78, for a total value of $1,162,523.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 36,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,835,651.08. This trade represents a 16.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,830 shares of company stock valued at $5,124,049. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

