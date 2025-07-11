OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Has $429,000 Position in The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 11.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,849 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 148.3% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk Stock Up 1.6%

Trade Desk stock opened at $76.85 on Friday. The Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $42.96 and a 52 week high of $141.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.95. The stock has a market cap of $37.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Trade Desk had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $616.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Trade Desk from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Trade Desk from $116.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on Trade Desk and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded Trade Desk to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TTD

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 26,684 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $2,135,520.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 17,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,950.54. The trade was a 61.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Wells sold 28,638 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total transaction of $2,287,603.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 66,985 shares in the company, valued at $5,350,761.80. This trade represents a 29.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trade Desk Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.