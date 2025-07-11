OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Has $448,000 Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,880 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $102.96 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.85 and a 52 week high of $125.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.44.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.10. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 28.38%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 57.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on TROW. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $116.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.91.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 968 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total transaction of $93,876.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 13,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,994.78. This trade represents a 6.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total value of $190,860.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 44,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,274,214.27. The trade was a 4.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

