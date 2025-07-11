OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Has $448,000 Stake in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Nordson by 18.7% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Nordson by 1.2% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Nordson by 6.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Nordson during the fourth quarter worth $372,000. Finally, Ossiam raised its holdings in Nordson by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 5,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson Price Performance

NDSN opened at $223.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.97. Nordson Corporation has a 52-week low of $165.03 and a 52-week high of $266.86.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. Nordson had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The business had revenue of $682.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Nordson Corporation will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 19th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 40.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NDSN shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Nordson from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Nordson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Nordson from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Nordson

Nordson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.