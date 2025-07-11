OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Has $450,000 Holdings in ING Group, N.V. (NYSE:ING)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in ING Group, N.V. (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 742 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ING Group were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ING. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of ING Group by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,161,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,054 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ING Group in the 4th quarter valued at $14,375,000. Guardian Partners Inc. bought a new stake in ING Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,730,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in ING Group by 671.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 560,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,780,000 after acquiring an additional 487,716 shares during the period. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ING Group by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,491,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,373,000 after acquiring an additional 416,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ING. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ING Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of ING Group from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ING Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

ING stock opened at $22.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. ING Group, N.V. has a 52-week low of $15.09 and a 52-week high of $23.31.

ING Group (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. ING Group had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 11.68%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ING Group, N.V. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

