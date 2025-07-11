OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Has $462,000 Stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 40.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,080 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 38.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 4,357 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 63.1% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $188.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $176.90 and a 200-day moving average of $160.00. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $129.14 and a 1 year high of $189.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.