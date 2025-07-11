OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Has $480,000 Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 72.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 92.0% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 111.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2,290.5% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, March 17th. Roth Capital set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.79.

In other news, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 2,247 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $388,731.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 7,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,367. This trade represents a 21.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 4,054 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.45, for a total transaction of $650,464.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 174,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,037,033. This represents a 2.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,035 shares of company stock valued at $12,213,719. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SFM opened at $158.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $164.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.95. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.69 and a 52 week high of $182.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.77.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.27. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 34.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

