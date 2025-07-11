OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Has $485,000 Stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 86.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 122,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 7.0% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 2.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloudflare Trading Down 6.0%

NYSE NET opened at $181.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.30 and its 200-day moving average is $140.02. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $69.26 and a one year high of $198.01. The firm has a market cap of $63.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -790.57 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $479.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NET shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Cloudflare from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Mizuho upgraded Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Friday, June 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.92.

Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

In related news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 15,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.94, for a total value of $2,909,100.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,058,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,202,677.62. This trade represents a 1.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.58, for a total value of $9,669,038.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 381,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,364,295.54. This represents a 12.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 581,060 shares of company stock worth $95,040,197 in the last 90 days. 10.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

