OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Has $492,000 Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,790,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Natural Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim upped their target price on AutoZone from $3,850.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. DA Davidson upped their target price on AutoZone from $4,192.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Roth Capital set a $4,135.00 price objective on AutoZone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI set a $3,950.00 price objective on AutoZone in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,087.00.

In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,660.00, for a total value of $17,568,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,940. This represents a 96.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,597.13, for a total value of $2,697,847.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,434.78. This represents a 64.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,662 shares of company stock valued at $131,999,089 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $3,728.41 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,836.81 and a 12-month high of $3,916.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3,705.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,558.15.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $35.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $37.07 by ($1.71). AutoZone had a net margin of 13.56% and a negative return on equity of 56.07%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $36.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

