OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 68.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corpay were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CPAY. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Corpay by 163.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,686,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,080 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Corpay by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,840,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,699 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Corpay in the 4th quarter worth $241,739,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Corpay by 38,235.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 559,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,177,000 after purchasing an additional 558,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corpay by 4,811.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 557,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,326,000 after purchasing an additional 545,907 shares in the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Corpay in a research report on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $414.00 price objective (down previously from $417.00) on shares of Corpay in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Corpay from $400.00 to $365.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Corpay from $375.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $440.00 price objective on Corpay in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $401.86.

NYSE CPAY opened at $335.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $332.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $342.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.95. Corpay, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $265.06 and a fifty-two week high of $400.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Corpay had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 25.15%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

