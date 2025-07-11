OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 99.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 4,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.96, for a total transaction of $675,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 34,388 shares in the company, valued at $5,810,196.48. This trade represents a 10.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.33, for a total transaction of $4,929,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 996,927 shares in the company, valued at $163,825,013.91. This represents a 2.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,915 shares of company stock worth $6,990,946. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Baird R W raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.75.

View Our Latest Report on Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma Trading Up 1.7%

NYSE WSM opened at $176.63 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.33 and a 12 month high of $219.98. The stock has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.02.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 52.79%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 29.90%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

(Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.