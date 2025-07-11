OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 888.9% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 344.0% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $404.00 target price (up previously from $376.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Baird R W lowered HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $336.00 price target (down from $396.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded HCA Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.71.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $378.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $374.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $341.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $91.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.47. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.98 and a 1 year high of $417.14.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $6.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 1,063.91% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.36 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 12.81%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 15,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.32, for a total transaction of $5,797,585.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 12,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,670,420.72. The trade was a 55.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

