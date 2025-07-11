OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 55.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AIZ. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 127.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 219.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 133.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assurant Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of Assurant stock opened at $189.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $197.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.18. Assurant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.63 and a 52-week high of $230.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Assurant from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $217.00 target price on shares of Assurant and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Assurant from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 1,000 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.93, for a total value of $201,930.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 11,775 shares in the company, valued at $2,377,725.75. The trade was a 7.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

