OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Invests $408,000 in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 184.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,237,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,248,000 after buying an additional 26,107,934 shares during the period. Newlands Management Operations LLC boosted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 24,158,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,159,000 after buying an additional 273,860 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Robinhood Markets by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,175,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,464,000 after purchasing an additional 555,299 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Robinhood Markets by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,078,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Robinhood Markets by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,699,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,667,000 after purchasing an additional 52,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

NASDAQ HOOD opened at $98.70 on Friday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $100.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.39 billion, a PE ratio of 56.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 48.77%. The business had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Robinhood Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HOOD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Robinhood Markets from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Robinhood Markets from $57.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.06.

Insider Activity at Robinhood Markets

In related news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 418,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $26,966,067.48. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,863 shares in the company, valued at $506,848.98. The trade was a 98.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total value of $69,952,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,472,702 shares of company stock worth $179,396,832 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

