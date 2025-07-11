OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 57.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,138 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 66.1% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. now owns 108,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 11,790 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,102,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $42.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.85. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.38 and a 52 week high of $43.23.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

