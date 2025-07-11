OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:XFEB)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:XFEB – Free Report) by 35.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,774 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 1.07% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – February worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – February by 7.4% in the first quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – February by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Holistic Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – February by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Holistic Planning LLC now owns 8,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – February by 274.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – February Price Performance

Shares of XFEB opened at $34.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.68. FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – February has a 1-year low of $29.73 and a 1-year high of $34.07.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – February

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – February (XFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

