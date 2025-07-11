OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in W.P. Carey were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in W.P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in W.P. Carey by 118.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in W.P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in W.P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in W.P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WPC. Barclays set a $61.00 price objective on W.P. Carey and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on W.P. Carey from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded W.P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 9th. BNP Paribas set a $66.00 price objective on W.P. Carey and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on W.P. Carey from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.60.

W.P. Carey Price Performance

WPC stock opened at $62.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.17. The stock has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.78. W.P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.91 and a fifty-two week high of $66.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $407.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.99 million. W.P. Carey had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 26.66%. W.P. Carey’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that W.P. Carey Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.P. Carey Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from W.P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. W.P. Carey’s payout ratio is 185.57%.

W.P. Carey Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

