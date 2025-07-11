OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 324 Shares of Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 211.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,160,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,136,463,000 after acquiring an additional 5,543,451 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth $206,538,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 541.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,525,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,325 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 146.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,713,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,575 shares during the period. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth $47,817,000. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $154.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.20. Atmos Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $117.78 and a 12 month high of $167.45.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 25.35%. Atmos Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Corporation will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered Atmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Atmos Energy from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on Atmos Energy from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Atmos Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.95.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 15,000 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.98, for a total value of $2,264,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 172,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,063,979.36. The trade was a 7.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Atmos Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

See Also

