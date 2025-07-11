OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 591 Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,486 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 591 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 2.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,288 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 0.4% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,741 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 16.1% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,226 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 134.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 35,671 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after acquiring an additional 20,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Dorman Products news, Director John J. Gavin sold 2,900 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.19, for a total value of $380,451.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,837.08. The trade was a 26.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DORM opened at $125.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.81 and a 12 month high of $146.60. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.78.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.54. Dorman Products had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The business had revenue of $507.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

