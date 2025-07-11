OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 6,759 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,759 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUFG. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 39,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,485 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 76,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 17.8% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares in the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE MUFG opened at $13.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.86. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $15.03. The company has a market cap of $164.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.39.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.10. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.