OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 155.0% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 310.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

NYSE:ATR opened at $158.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.50. AptarGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.85 and a twelve month high of $178.03. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $887.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $894.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 24th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 32.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on AptarGroup from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up previously from $162.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kimberly Chainey sold 1,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $255,312.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,694,135.52. This represents a 13.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.49, for a total value of $1,095,430.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 10,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,606,369.85. This trade represents a 40.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,680 shares of company stock worth $6,983,798. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

