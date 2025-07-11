OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWX opened at $84.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.36. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $71.48 and a 12 month high of $85.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

