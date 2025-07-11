OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 42.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KNSL. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 59,220.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 309,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,423,000 after purchasing an additional 308,540 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,200,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 486.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 214,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,559,000 after purchasing an additional 177,540 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 20,286.0% during the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 104,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,813,000 after purchasing an additional 104,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,933,000. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

KNSL opened at $490.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.19. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $366.92 and a 12 month high of $531.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $468.15 and a 200 day moving average of $459.40.

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $423.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.73 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 26.36% and a net margin of 24.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 3.91%.

Several research analysts have commented on KNSL shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $402.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Friday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $543.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $491.88.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, EVP Diane D. Schnupp sold 1,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.00, for a total value of $659,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,136,912. This trade represents a 17.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

