OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 12,510 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 238,283 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 12,510 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $36,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $177.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $169.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.57. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $207.05.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Alphabet from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Alphabet from $225.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Alphabet from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.87, for a total transaction of $5,553,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,620,196 shares in the company, valued at $447,712,890.52. This trade represents a 1.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,275. The trade was a 8.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,643 shares of company stock worth $36,330,928 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

