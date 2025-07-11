OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,393 Shares of Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) by 36.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Talen Energy were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Talen Energy by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,786,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $964,302,000 after purchasing an additional 256,414 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Talen Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,984,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Talen Energy by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,089,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $219,477,000 after acquiring an additional 233,165 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Talen Energy by 152.9% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 954,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $192,353,000 after acquiring an additional 577,257 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Talen Energy by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 652,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,455,000 after acquiring an additional 161,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TLN shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Talen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Susquehanna reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Talen Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $314.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Talen Energy from $295.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Talen Energy from $296.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.25.

Talen Energy Price Performance

Shares of Talen Energy stock opened at $267.62 on Friday. Talen Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $98.50 and a twelve month high of $301.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.85.

Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.35). Talen Energy had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 28.51%. The business had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.93 million. Analysts forecast that Talen Energy Corporation will post 15.94 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp sold 178,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.04, for a total value of $52,695,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,734,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,697,780,518.80. The trade was a 3.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 388,530 shares of company stock valued at $114,090,933. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Talen Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

