OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,018 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 51.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,878 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,018 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 3.9% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,072 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 774 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.93.

In related news, Director James D. Plummer sold 868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.95, for a total transaction of $277,716.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 23,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,677,520.20. The trade was a 3.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total transaction of $306,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 105,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,319,618.65. This represents a 0.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,975 shares of company stock valued at $6,114,587 in the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CDNS opened at $322.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.69, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $307.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.48. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.56 and a twelve month high of $330.09.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 29.36%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

