OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 314 Shares of Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,612 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Rio Tinto by 143,872.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,264,081 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $74,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,203 shares in the last quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. grew its position in Rio Tinto by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 129,804 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 807,610 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Rio Tinto in the fourth quarter valued at $40,032,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Rio Tinto in the fourth quarter valued at $29,606,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Rio Tinto by 169.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 619,494 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,428,000 after purchasing an additional 389,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto alerts:

Rio Tinto Stock Performance

Shares of RIO stock opened at $60.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.04. Rio Tinto PLC has a one year low of $51.67 and a one year high of $72.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RIO. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. DZ Bank raised shares of Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Rio Tinto from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Profile

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.