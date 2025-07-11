OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 314 Shares of Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,612 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Rio Tinto by 143,872.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,264,081 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $74,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,203 shares in the last quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. grew its position in Rio Tinto by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 129,804 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 807,610 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Rio Tinto in the fourth quarter valued at $40,032,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Rio Tinto in the fourth quarter valued at $29,606,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Rio Tinto by 169.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 619,494 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,428,000 after purchasing an additional 389,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.
Rio Tinto Stock Performance
Shares of RIO stock opened at $60.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.04. Rio Tinto PLC has a one year low of $51.67 and a one year high of $72.08.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Analysis on Rio Tinto
Rio Tinto Profile
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Rio Tinto
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- BigBear.ai: Why a 90% Rally Could Be Just the Start
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- 5 Hot Stocks With Summer Buybacks You Can Cash In On
- What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
- Why Now Could Be the Smartest Time to Buy Crypto Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.