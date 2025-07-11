OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 58,780 Shares of Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 91.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,478 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 58,780 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Dodge & Cox acquired a new position in Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $583,493,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $412,445,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Fortive by 164.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,730,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $654,763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,429,566 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fortive by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,947,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,221,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,500,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortive news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 14,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $1,058,478.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 51,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,823,290. The trade was a 21.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James A. Lico sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total value of $12,670,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 428,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,029,554. The trade was a 28.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $53.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Fortive Corporation has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $83.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.35. The stock has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.09.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Fortive had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Fortive Corporation will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Fortive declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 27th that allows the company to repurchase 15,630,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Fortive from $86.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on Fortive from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Fortive from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Fortive to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Fortive from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.67.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

