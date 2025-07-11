OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,745 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Shell by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,417,177 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,414,036,000 after acquiring an additional 21,118,234 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Shell by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,982,817 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $500,123,000 after buying an additional 238,705 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Shell by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,023,173 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $377,352,000 after buying an additional 50,228 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shell by 170.3% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,463,372 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $216,980,000 after buying an additional 2,182,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Shell by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,101,330 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $194,298,000 after buying an additional 519,105 shares in the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shell Stock Up 0.8%

SHEL stock opened at $72.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $214.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $58.55 and a 12 month high of $74.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.08.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $69.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.18 billion. Shell had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 11.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.716 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 65.90%.

Shell declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to reacquire up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Hsbc Global Res raised Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Shell from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Shell from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shell in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.54.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

