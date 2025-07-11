OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,916 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,521 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Devon Energy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,242 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Devon Energy by 46.7% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in Devon Energy by 94.6% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 833 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $33.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Devon Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $25.89 and a 1-year high of $49.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.49.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Devon Energy had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Corporation will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 21.87%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DVN. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

