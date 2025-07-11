Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its stake in Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 797 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in Otter Tail by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Otter Tail during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Otter Tail by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Otter Tail during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Otter Tail during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th.

NASDAQ OTTR opened at $80.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.37. Otter Tail Corporation has a 12-month low of $71.66 and a 12-month high of $100.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.54.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 22.37%. The company had revenue of $337.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Otter Tail Corporation will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.91%.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

