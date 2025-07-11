OxenFree Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

OxenFree Capital LLC cut its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,100 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. OxenFree Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 198.2% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $164.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.94, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.52 and its 200 day moving average is $128.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $164.50.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 49,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total transaction of $8,000,000.73. Following the sale, the director owned 1,826,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,389,781.06. This represents a 2.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total transaction of $12,233,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 74,873,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,212,571,729.75. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,520,246 shares of company stock worth $660,253,045. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVDA. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.03.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

