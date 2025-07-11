Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank cut its position in Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,942 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Peabody Energy by 167.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Peabody Energy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Peabody Energy by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Peabody Energy by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on Peabody Energy from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Peabody Energy from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

Peabody Energy Trading Up 4.7%

NYSE:BTU opened at $14.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.52. Peabody Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $29.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The coal producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.57 million. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Corporation will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peabody Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.19%.

About Peabody Energy

(Free Report)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.