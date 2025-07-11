Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Shares Acquired by World Investment Advisors

World Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 70.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,328 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 11,335 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBR. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda lifted its position in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 104.4% during the fourth quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 6,663 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 156,663 shares during the period. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras during the first quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,031 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PBR. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.30 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.40.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras Stock Performance

NYSE PBR opened at $12.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.85. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $15.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.15 and a 200 day moving average of $12.86.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.2806 dividend. This is a boost from Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a yield of 17.6%. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.88%.

About Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

Further Reading

