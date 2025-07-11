Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,342 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PBI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Pitney Bowes by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 3,837 shares during the period. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Pitney Bowes in the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

Pitney Bowes Price Performance

Shares of PBI stock opened at $11.09 on Friday. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.58 and a 12 month high of $11.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.22.

Pitney Bowes Increases Dividend

Pitney Bowes ( NYSE:PBI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 7.18% and a negative return on equity of 31.61%. The firm had revenue of $493.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a boost from Pitney Bowes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -30.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on PBI. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Pitney Bowes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.