Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 30,800 Shares of Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,082,623 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 30,800 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.59% of Fulton Financial worth $19,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 193.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 196.9% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FULT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fulton Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

Fulton Financial Stock Performance

FULT opened at $19.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.77. Fulton Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $14.33 and a 1-year high of $22.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $322.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.07 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 12.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fulton Financial Corporation will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fulton Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.35%.

Fulton Financial Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

