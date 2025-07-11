Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 3,645 Shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.62% of PJT Partners worth $19,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on PJT Partners from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.50.

Shares of PJT Partners stock opened at $178.93 on Friday. PJT Partners Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.95 and a 1 year high of $190.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 0.76.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $324.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. PJT Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PJT Partners Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.64%.

In other PJT Partners news, General Counsel David Adam Travin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.74, for a total value of $708,700.00. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 2,288 shares in the company, valued at $324,301.12. This represents a 68.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kievdi Don Cornwell sold 10,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total value of $1,563,466.87. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,329,615.63. This trade represents a 54.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,722,082 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

