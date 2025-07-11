Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 821 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 302,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Comerica worth $17,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Comerica during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,320,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Comerica by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 11.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 107,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,293,000 after purchasing an additional 11,148 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 251.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 51,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 36,883 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Comerica from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial set a $61.00 price objective on Comerica and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Comerica from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.30.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $64.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.55. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $48.12 and a 12-month high of $73.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.92.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $829.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.31 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 14.89%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.69%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

